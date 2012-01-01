A U.S. Adaption of Eurovision Song Contest is Coming to America!

American Song Contest brought to you by NBC, Propagate, Universal Television Alternative Studio, Veteran Producers of Eurovision Song Contest and the Executive Producer of The Voice.

Based on Eurovision Song Contest, the biggest music competition in the world with a 65-year history and 200 million viewers per year, American Song Contest will feature live performances of original songs representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and our nation’s capital. Each original song will compete in a LIVE televised event series to win the country’s vote for the Best Original Song.

American Song Contest is scouring the nation looking for artists who own the stage and captivate an audience with original music.

From indie to pop, bands to DJ’s, rap to singer-songwriters, signed or independent, we will be showcasing a diverse array of artists in all genres from across the country.

No Covers! No Tribute Bands! Original Songs ONLY

All U.S. states, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C. accepted. Must be 16 or older to apply.